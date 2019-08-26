RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins is now official for the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Rollins' Universal Title will be on the line in the match. Strowman and Rollins will also defend their RAW Tag Team Titles that night, against a team to be determined later tonight.

The 2019 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view takes place on September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Below is the current announced Clash card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

TBD vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Samoa Joe or Drew McIntyre or Cedric Alexander or The Miz or Baron Corbin vs. Elias or Ali or Buddy Murphy or Chad Gable or Shelton Benjamin or Andrade