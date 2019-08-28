As noted, the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California announced on Tuesday that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will be challenging either Braun Strowman or Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Title at the October 6 Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. It should be noted that WWE has not announced this match on their own platforms.

The arena wrote, "Get ready @WWE fans... "The Fiend" @WWEBrayWyatt challenges @WWERollins or @BraunStrowman to a #HIAC match!"

Strowman, who currently holds the RAW Tag Team Titles with Rollins, responded to that tweet from the arena and warned Wyatt.

Strowman wrote, "If the student has to teach the teacher then so be it!!!! He can get these hands like anybody else. #LetTheGamesBegin #MyDoorsOpenComeOnIn"

Wyatt responded to Strowman and wrote, "Lol. Come teach me baby boy. I love you , I've never lost to Seth, and I don't care if I die. Literally."

A fan then chimed in and wrote, "Everyone isn't the poor #finnBaller sit, taking advantage of the darkness and attacking people has become your habit."

Wyatt responded to that fan, corrected his spelling and defended the SummerSlam win over Finn Balor. He wrote, "*Balor**Shut your idiot ass up. SummerSlam was in full lighting. I do whatever I want."

Strowman is set to defend the tag titles with Rollins against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at WWE Clash of Champions on September 15. Rollins will then defend his Universal Title against Braun that same night. Wyatt has not been announced for a Clash match as of this writing.

