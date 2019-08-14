It looks like Bray Wyatt could be returning to WWE TV on next Monday's RAW.

WWE currently has Wyatt advertised for next week's RAW from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, which will also feature the return of the King of the Ring tournament.

WWE also has Wyatt advertised for the August 26 RAW from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

Wyatt returned to action at Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view, as The Fiend, and defeated Finn Balor in singles action. The Fiend's debut has been the hottest topic coming out of the pay-per-view.