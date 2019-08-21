We noted earlier this summer how Bray Wyatt's new mask for "The Fiend" was created by horror film icon Tom Savini and his crew at Tom Savini Studios. Savini designer Jason Baker recently spoke with Gamespot to discuss the Wyatt project.

Baker, who Savini credited as the supervisor of the Fiend mask construction, also worked on Triple H's golden mask and crown for WrestleMania XXX. Savini's crew had previously worked on Triple H's original mask for WrestleMania 27. Baker talked about working with WWE and getting input from the Superstars they are creating pieces for. Savini Studios have created several masks and gimmick for WWE Superstars over the years, including recent pieces for Stephanie McMahon, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper and Kalisto.

"[Tom Savini Studios has] been working with the WWE for almost ten years now," Baker said. "We have a great relationship with them. We coordinate with the wrestlers to find out what they want, so we spend a lot of time on the phone with them."

The team spent the past year working on pieces for Wyatt and his Firefly Funhouse, including the props, puppets, set, the mask, and the lantern head that we saw at WWE SummerSlam. Baker also helped direct the Funhouse segments. Baker described Savini's studio as a team effort, noting that he and his co-workers are the worker bees while Savini oversees their efforts. He called the Wyatt project a dream come true.

"Firefly Funhouse has consumed my life," Baker said, laughing. "I don't want it to sound like I'm complaining though. I've had a blast working on it. It's like a dream come true."

While Baker has been consumed with the project, Wyatt has been just as involved. Baker gave Wyatt all the credit for the mask and lantern concepts.

"It's all Bray's brainchild," Baker said. "He had these ideas, and we did some concept art, but it wasn't really hitting home with Bray. So he got a really, really good sketch artist named Kyle Scarborough, out of St Louis, to do some concept art for him. Those sketches were awesome, and we took those and brought them to life."

You can see some of Scarborough's artwork and creations that he recently tweeted below.

Baker talked about creating a mask, one that would be easy for Wyatt to work in, from Scarborough's blueprints.

"They're good blueprints, but we put our own stamp on the mask as well," Baker said. "It comes down to sculpting, logistics, and comfort. If the guy's going to wear this while beating the living piss out of people, he should be able to see out of it and make sure it's strapped to his head."

Baker probably has a very good idea of where the Funhouse storyline is headed, but he's not saying anything about the plans and he wasn't interested in revealing any more details on creating the gimmicks.

"I can't talk about that," he said. "That's beyond my pay grade. And even if I did, I wouldn't talk about it anyway, because that's the fun of it. 'Do you want to know what you got before Christmas or wait with your friends to open your presents?' It's about waiting every week and seeing what comes next."

Baker did tease that big things are to come from Wyatt. He was asked if there's anything he'd like to tell WWE fans, and he said they need to keep watching because what is coming will blow them away.

"They need to keep watching because they haven't seen anything yet," Baker said. "If they think this is the greatest thing to ever happen, they just need to keep watching. It's going to blow them away."

I honestly didn't think this would make it to #wwe televison, but it was nastier than I thought possible. The stitched eyes instead of open lights.

What a great time to be a wrestling fan. #WWESummerSlam@WWE @WWEBrayWyatt #SummerSlam #SummerslamCL @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/yr0jwemI2Y — Kyle A. Scarborough (@ScarboroughTWTC) August 12, 2019