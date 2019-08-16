As it was reported back in July, Britt Baker suffered a concussion during her match against Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima at AEW Fight for the Fallen. Riho was her partner that night.

This evening Baker announced that she's officially cleared to return to the ring. She shared a photo with the caption, "CLEARED and ready to win this Casino Battle Royale at #AllOut! @AEWrestling."

The Casino Battle Royale will be taking place at AEW's next event, All Out during the preshow. Whoever wins the match will become the first contender for the inaugural AEW Women's Championship. There will be 21 entrants and so far Britt Baker, Teal Piper, Ivelisse, Jazz, Nyla Rose, Yuka Sakazaki, Allie, and Brandi Rhodes were announced.

AEW All Out will be on August 31 at the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago.

Below is Britt Baker's announcement: