The Staples Center in Los Angeles is advertising Brock Lesnar for the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special on Friday, October 4. This is also the SmackDown on Fox premiere episode, which will air from 8-10pm ET.

We noted before how the arena had advertised Dolph Ziggler vs. Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for SmackDown 20. That match was nixed and they now have a six-man tag team match advertised with Orton, Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. The New Day's Kingston and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E & Xavier Woods.

The arena is also advertising Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe, plus the appearances by Lesnar and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. It was also noted that "every major Superstar from RAW and SmackDown" will be there to celebrate 20 years of the blue show.

As noted, WWE has announced the following Hall of Famers to appear at SmackDown 20 - Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lawler.

The Undertaker is featured on promotional material for the big event, but he has not been officially announced as of this writing. Others featured on promotional material include Reigns, Kofi, Orton, Bryan, Bayley, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka.

Tickets for the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special will go on sale this Friday at 10am via the Staples Center box office and AXS. The pre-sale begins later today at 10am and one passcode you can use is WWEFOX. They will also be selling special limited meet & greet packages for fans to meet Angle. Fans who purchase price levels 1 and 2 will receive a commemorative take-home chair.

Ticket prices for SmackDown 20 are $517.50, $362.25, $129.40, $98.35, $77.65, $56.95, $46.60, $36.25, and $20.70. Pre-sale tickets range from $20.00 to $500.00.