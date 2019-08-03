WWE announced WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will appear on this week's RAW go-home show before Sunday's SummerSlam. On this past Monday's episode, fans witnessed Lesnar completely destroy Rollins. After nearly leaving the venue via an ambulance, Lesnar would block the way to get in a few more shots on his SummerSlam challenger, as seen above.
After the assault, WWE questioned if Rollins will be able to show up to RAW this week. Below is the full preview:
"As Seth Rollins squared off against Dolph Ziggler this past Monday night on Raw, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance on the red brand, unleashing on The Architect with a savage succession of F-5s, even going so far as to assault Rollins as he was being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.
Rollins underwent a series of evaluations at a local medical facility but refused to disclose any details regarding his medical condition to WWE Digital. As such, and given Rollins' silence since that night, it remains to be seen what kind of damage The Beast Incarnate doled out to his SummerSlam challenger.
Lesnar will be in the house for the final Raw before SummerSlam. Will The Kingslayer also make an appearance?"
