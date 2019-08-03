WWE announced WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will appear on this week's RAW go-home show before Sunday's SummerSlam. On this past Monday's episode, fans witnessed Lesnar completely destroy Rollins. After nearly leaving the venue via an ambulance, Lesnar would block the way to get in a few more shots on his SummerSlam challenger, as seen above.

After the assault, WWE questioned if Rollins will be able to show up to RAW this week. Below is the full preview: