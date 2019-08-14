Bray Wyatt took to Twitter this afternoon to respond to a recent tweet from WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley.

The man also known as Bully Ray tweeted on Tuesday and wrote, "Dear Mr. Fiend or Bray, Ummmm....I noticed you have been apologizing to many people lately and I just wanted to remind you that you quite abruptly eliminated me from the 2015 Royal Rumble in Philly and you kinda derailed my push. So... Have a nice day [emoji] Your friend, Bubba"

Wyatt responded today and wrote, "Dear @bullyray5150, I'm sorry [emoji] @TestifyDVon assured me we were already BEST friends. But, it was the Polka dot Mastadon @THETOMMYDREAMER that tried to commit man slaughter on my partner @LukeHarperWWE. All while wearing a thick coat of mayonnaise on his skin. #BigHeat"

Dudley was referring to the 2015 WWE Royal Rumble Match from Philadelphia. Ray entered the match at #3 and eliminated the first two entrants, The Miz and R-Truth. Luke Harper entered at #4 and Wyatt entered at #5. Wyatt would then eliminate Ray after a staredown and a brawl. Wyatt and Harper ended up turning on Rowan right after Ray's elimination, but this would back-fire on Harper as Wyatt eliminated both Rowan and Harper at the same time. The 2015 Rumble Match was Wyatt's first.

