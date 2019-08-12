Buddy Murphy took to Twitter today to issue a challenge to Roman Reigns for a match on Tuesday's WWE SmackDown from Toronto.

He wrote, "Been saying for months I want an opportunity to show what I can do. What do I get? A cheap shot and an attack during what could've been a GREAT #SummerSlam match. I'm not waiting... I'm challenging @WWERomanReigns to a match tomorrow on #SDLive. GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT!"

Murphy is upset after Rowan attacked him during his WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show match against Apollo Crews, which was actually his first TV match on the blue brand. As noted, the Reigns mystery attacker storyline continued on the SummerSlam pre-show with the Rowan - Murphy angle, but Reigns did not appear. Rowan beat Murphy down while Daniel Bryan watched from backstage. Rowan warned Murphy to keep his name out of his mouth, which comes from Murphy telling Reigns that Rowan may have been responsible for the recent backstage attack attempt on SmackDown.

You can see Murphy's full tweet below: