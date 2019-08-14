The current WWE SmackDown storyline and push for Buddy Murphy was not planned.

We noted a few weeks back how Murphy could be seen in the background of a shot from the attempted attack on Roman Reigns, which was the beginning of the Reigns mystery attacker storyline on SmackDown. This led to fans speculating on Murphy possibly being the forklift driver that tried to attack Reigns. It was a fan that originally zoomed in and posted a screenshot of Murphy walking in the background of the shot, which began the speculation.

Murphy was not supposed to be in the background of that angle on SmackDown. Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live today that Murphy was accidentally in the video, and wasn't even supposed to be there. WWE filmed the angle, saw Murphy's appearance and the speculation that came with it online, and then decided that they might as well run with it. Alvarez noted that this is how Murphy ended up being pushed in a main event storyline with Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Rowan.

Murphy took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to the buzz coming out of last night's SmackDown loss to Reigns, which was actually his first SmackDown TV match since coming to the blue brand in the Superstar Shakeup.

He wrote, "The whole world knows my name..."

As we've noted, Murphy's recent push has also led to two significant endorsements from Reigns on social media, which would have brought more exposure.

"Man no doubt @WWE_Murphy is a stud! Great in the ring and I can't wait to introduce him to the Big Fight. But no matter how big a mans arms are. If I hit u first, you're guna take a seat. Big Arms Buddy was no exception," Reigns wrote in a tweet last week following their backstage segment, which led to this week's singles win.

Reigns' second tweet on Murphy came last night after SmackDown.

"Meant every word I said about @WWE_Murphy in the ring. He said he wanted a fight and he got one. Tonight was my night, but I'm sure it won't be the last time I'll stand across from you. #SDLive #SecretsOut," Reigns wrote in the tweet seen below. Murphy re-tweeted those comments this afternoon.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Murphy following the storyline with Reigns, Rowan and Daniel Bryan, but we will keep you updated.

