As a host for SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio, Dave LaGreca is as plugged into the wrestling scene as anyone out there. He spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast about many topics including the current ROH product with Matt Taven as World Champion.

"I think we would both agree they're in a transitional period right now. Things have been quiet since the [G1 Supercard] which to me is a big reason why the landscape of pro wrestling has changed over the last six months," said LaGreca.

"I love Matt Taven as world champion and I think he's someone the company can get behind. It's interesting having the world champion as a heel and I think a lot of people were surprised by him grabbing that championship, but I like him as champion. I really think ROH just needs a TV deal. Once they get a secure time slot on a secure night where they aren't interrupted, I think it will be a really big step forward.

"But I'm really looking forward to that show on Friday night [Summer Supercard]."

One of LaGreca's co-hosts is Bully Ray who also works for Ring of Honor. Bully Ray recently had an incident with a fan at an event and LaGreca explained why they didn't discuss it much on Busted Open.

"It's not something we really talked a lot about on the show because we didn't get a lot of people calling in about it," revealed LaGreca. "I think it's a bit of a dead issue but there is a line when it comes to interaction with performers. There is a certain decorum that people need to have. There's a line you shouldn't cross as a fan and certain vulgarities are unacceptable. That fan, as soon as those words left his mouth, should have been ejected from the arena."

He added that if ROH or the venue had better security then none of this would have happened because the fan would have been ejected. LaGreca wasn't there but everything he's heard says to him that Bully was "fan friendly" and doesn't think he did anything improper.

"Bully always says this on the show and I think it's something a lot of fans and wrestlers need to understand: 'Respectful fans get what they want and disrespectful fans get what they deserve,'" said LaGreca.

Another Busted Open co-host is Mark Henry who is now taking part in press events like media scrums after AEW shows. LaGreca talked about Henry's new career in the pro wrestling media.

"Mark and I, being hosts of Busted Open, got credentialed to be a part of AEW just like everyone else," stated LaGreca. 'Hey, Mark's part of the media now so when you're doing the media scrum at the end of an event, he's gonna be a part of it.

"I just love the fact that seeing him as a part of a media scrum is one thing, but seeing him as part of a media scrum at an AEW event was something else entirely. But he's part of the media now so these are the things he needs to do."

Henry was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year and has a backstage role where he helps out younger talent, but LaGreca says that shouldn't preclude him from covering other wrestling promotions.

"He's not an active wrestler or on the show every week. He has another job and [WWE] have to be respectful of that. Part of his job is covering everything that goes on in pro wrestling, not just the WWE," LaGreca said before adding that Henry studied radio and always wanted to do this.

"Mark and I have had discussions for him being on the show for 5-6 years. Radio is something he's really interested in and he thrives at it. So, him asking good questions as a part of a media scrum – he's a natural."

When asked what his favorite Mark Henry wrestling moment is, LaGreca pointed to the one that is likely many people's favorite.

"It's gotta be his fugazi retirement speech – salmon jacket, John Cena. I think when everybody looks back at his career – and don't forget that was at the end of his career – I really think that was his defining moment," stated LaGreca.

