Cain Velasquez attended last night's NJPW Super J-Cup in San Francisco and had a informal meeting with NJPW officials, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

"Cain Velasquez is at the New Japan Super J Cup show tonight in San Francisco," Raimondi tweeted out. "Sources said he'll be having an informal meeting with NJPW officials. Velasquez is signed on for two more Lucha Libre AAA matches, but several other wrestling promotions have interest, per sources."

A fan in attendance also got some shots of Velasquez checking out the action.

The former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion made his pro wrestling debut earlier this month at AAA TripleMania XXVII when he teamed up with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown in a winning effort against Texano Jr., Taurus, and Killer Kross.

Velasquez will be returning to the ring this fall when AAA comes to Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater on September 15. The next scheduled appearance will be on October 13 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Velasquez is still on the UFC roster and plans to fight again in the future, his current contract allows him to do pro wrestling, as well.

