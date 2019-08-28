Cesaro took to Twitter this week to reveal that his braces have finally been removed after two years.

"After almost two years, I can enjoy the best fruit again...," he wrote with a photo of an apple.

Cesaro was forced to get braces following successful maxillofacial surgery in 2017, which he needed after an injury to his mouth at WWE No Mercy that year. That pay-per-view saw Cesaro and Sheamus lose a title shot to then-RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley). Cesaro lost his front teeth when he went face-first into a turnbuckle post after being launched in by Ambrose.

Cesaro is set to appear at Saturday's WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" event.

You can see the full tweet below, along with a post-match Instagram photo and video from 2017: