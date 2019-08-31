- Above is a look at Mickie James' championship victories in WWE. James is currently out of action with torn ACL in her right knee as she underwent surgery back in mid-July. She's expected to be out seven to nine months. Also, James turns 40 today.

- As noted, Cesaro said he planed on getting an hands-on look at the NXT UK roster later today at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff. As Cesaro entered the building, he made things even more clear by issuing an open challenge.

"I didn't bring my gear for nothing," Cesaro said. "What I meant by that was I'm issuing an open challenge to anybody in the NXT UK locker room to step up and step in the ring with Cesaro."

.@WWECesaro has arrived to #NXTUKTakeOver and we are all curious as to who answers his #OpenChallenge! pic.twitter.com/NLmhb5fchX — NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 31, 2019

- Jeff Hardy turns 42 years old today, WWE wished him a Happy Birthday. Hardy is currently out after undergoing knee surgery back in early May, he's expected to return between this November and February (2020). Ember Moon is also celebrating her birthday today as she turns 31.