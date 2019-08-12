- Above and below are three more clips from tonight's post-RAW edition of Table For 3 on the WWE Network. The episode featuring Braun Strowman, Ember Moon and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss was filmed at an Applebee's restaurant.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Toronto for this week's Main Event episode:

* Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke

* EC3 and Cesaro vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair took to Twitter today to comment on their WWE SummerSlam match, which Flair won. Stratus thanked everyone for her last match while Flair thanked Trish.

Trish wrote, "I'm going to need some time to process everything. So for now I'm just going to say - THANK YOU."

Flair later wrote, "Thank you, next. #ThankYouTrish"

