AEW has announced that Chris Jericho will be wrestling on the fifth AEW TNT episode.

There's no word yet on who Jericho will be facing, but we will keep you updated. It was previously announced that Jericho and two mystery partners will face The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega at the premiere AEW TNT episode on October 2 from Washington, DC. Jericho will face Adam Page at the August 31 All Out pay-per-view to crown the first-ever AEW World Champion.

The fifth AEW on TNT episode will take place on Wednesday, October 30 from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.

Below are the updated line-ups for the first five AEW on TNT episodes:

Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode

Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* The first-ever AEW Women's Champion will be crowned

Wednesday, October 9

Agganis Arena in Boston, MA

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match

Wednesday, October 16

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA

* First-ever AEW Women's World Title defense

Wednesday, October 23

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament

Wednesday, October 30

Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV

* Chris Jericho will be in action