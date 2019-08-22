An agency representing both CM Punk and WWE recently reached out to Fox officials about Punk possibly doing work with WWE once again.

Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which represents WWE and Punk, recently had an agent reach out to Fox higher-ups about having Punk serve as one of the co-hosts of the upcoming WWE in-studio talk show on FS1, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Punk would be working for Fox, not WWE, if a deal was to be reached. The Observer speculated that WWE would hate the idea. Word is that there have been zero negotiations regarding Punk possibly taking the gig. It was also noted by the Observer that this is only something Punk's agent brought up, and not anything that Punk clearly wanted. Sources in WWE reportedly indicate that there's nothing to the speculation.

The WWE FS1 in-studio show is set to air on Tuesday nights later this year. It's been reported that Renee Young will be the main host, but plans may have changed since that was first reported earlier in the summer.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.