Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of CM Punk: Best in the World interview and discussion at Starrcast III in Chicago.

Coverage will begin at 1:00 pm ET and is expected to run for about 90 minutes. The interview will stream on FITE (Starrcast III Weekend Pass is $39.99) and traditional PPV (DirectTV has it listed for $14.95).

* CM Punk comes out to a nice pop (he's wearing a brown leather jacket and an AJ Lee shirt). First topic is about him returning to the pro wrestling world. Punk feels like no matter where he goes it's always a pro wrestling vibe, even when he does different conventions.

* Rumors are mentioned of his FS1 studio co-hosting gig, or when is he coming back. Punk says it's flattering and he'd rather fans ask when he's coming back and not when he's going away. Punk says he's not going to be anywhere in regards to WWE, AEW, or tonight's All Out. Punk says he'll be hanging with his wife tonight, hasn't seen her in a week. Didn't say much about the FS1 rumor.

* Punk talks what's life like now post-WWE. Punk says he's now sleeping in (for the most part) the same bed each night, and he feels fortunate with where he's at now thanks to the support of the fans.

* Asked about some of his recent movie roles and how it feels to play someone different than CM Punk. He enjoys telling a different story from what he did previously in the ring. Jokes that both roles he's been in, the characters have been jerks, so that's what his friends think of him. Punk talks more about his roles and how he hates everything about himself, but he didn't hate his performances. Speaks highly of the cast and people he worked with in the films.

* Talks if he misses any part of wrestling, Punk says he doesn't miss it or pine for it every day, mainly because he got to do so much in his career. Feels like a lot of his stuff holds up still today.

* Asked if there was anyone he wanted to work with. Punk talks about years ago when he approached "Stone Cold" Steve Austin if he wants to give him a stunner at the end of a dark match to send the fans home. Ultimately, Punk told everyone involved Austin would stun everyone. Punk said that was when Austin took a liking to him and tried to prod Austin into having a match. Mentioned wanting to face Marty Scurll, also Kenny Omega, but isn't sure he could keep up with Omega or not.

* Asked about opening the doors for indie wrestler to make it the big leagues. Punk was astonished at the thought that WWE Superstars can now ask for time off (Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins). He was speechless for a moment as he pondered wrestlers getting more time off. Punk says he didn't know if he influenced that, but is happy to hear if people can take time off without getting punished.

* Punk talks about wanting to go home from WWE, getting four days and then getting a text from Vince about coming back to work. He then gets suspended, and felt like WWE just didn't get back to him. Mentions how he got his walking papers from WWE on his wedding day. Punk said WWE could have done something differently by just talking to him while he was out for a period of time.

* Asked if he'd return to WWE, says he'd go just to ask for time off, since WWE Superstars can do it now. Punk says if Vince or Triple H called, he would talk to them. Punk says ultimately he's over what happened years ago. He says he'll talk with anyone, but he's not reaching out to anyone.

* Talks pressure to not miss shows, says there's "toxic masculinity" that goes on in WWE. Says there should be an off-season and "better doctors."

* Punk on not main eventing WrestleMania, realized he should have just asked for more money, rather than being so focused on main eventing.

* Mentions rumor of him being mad that he wrestled Undertaker at WrestleMania. Says he wasn't mad, but was a little mad at the presentation of it, didn't want to just be another "guy" wrestling Undertaker.

* Talks about Harley Race and how the final years were really tough for him. Punk says the last time he saw Race, he would recognize Punk one second, and then not the next. Talks working for Race, training with him, tells story of Race throwing up in his brand new car.

* Talks about his trilogy in Ring of Honor with Samoa Joe. Company was in peril at the time, but their matches brought a lot of eyes to the company. Punk says he wasn't sure if he was seen a big star, but was kind of next in line to be in the main event for ROH. Praises Samoa Joe for his in-ring work.

* Punk talks leaving ROH for WWE and how he was literally going into the unknown. He wanted to see how he would do though in WWE as he tried to climb another mountain. Punk says he didn't aspire to be a WWE guy, but rather it was wrestling in Japan. Says he was told he's too big for lightweight and too small for heavyweight, so his time in Japan was short and then really focused his time on ROH and made it a destination for wrestlers to go.

* Talks going from OVW to WWE ECW. Tells funny story about Tony Atlas saying Punk looked like he had two broken arms with how his hands/arms are taped up. Says Atlas later on called him an "ass---" during the post-show meeting with the other wrestlers. Punk ends up getting into an argument with Atlas who was mad about Punk not listening to him about the wrist tape. During this time Punk was the ECW champion. Punks says loved what he did, but a lot of them couldn't wait to tell Vince McMahon, Undertaker, or other higher ups.