As seen below, CM Punk is featured in a new promo for his appearance at Starrcast III on Saturday in Chicago.

Punk cuts the promo inside of a Pro Wrestling Tees wrestling ring and jokes that it doesn't feel right on the top rope, and that the middle rope hurt. Punk also sat down in the corner like ECW Original Raven at one point, and then sat in the middle of the ring like Aleister Black, and like he once did. He said, "Everybody sits this way now, right?"

Punk then cut a promo to hype Saturday's live interview and discussion at Starrcast III.

"Should I be Phil or CM Punk? I have no idea what I'm gonna say," Punk said of the gig. "There's no script, I'm not following a storyline. I'm coming to hang out with some fans and yes, I'll have a live microphone in my hand, so who knows what's going to happen? And that's the thing, every time I have a live microphone in my hand they never know exactly what I'm going to say, and that's got me in a lot of trouble. I'm hoping to avoid any kind of trouble come Saturday, but you never can tell."

Punk then took a basic bump on the mat and joked that Starrcast founder Conrad Thompson would have to pay up for it.

"I just took a bump. That's like $20,000 right there. Thanks, Conrad!"

Punk ended the video by cutting another promo for Saturday. He knocked other wrestlers who have canceled their previous Starrcast bookings, which could be a shot at The Undertaker or WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

"I'm sorry to inform you all that I have to cancel my upcoming appearance at Starrcast," Punk laughed. "That's what everybody does, right? Everybody cancels. Well I'm not f--king canceling because I don't cancel, because I do what I want. Nobody can tell me where to go, who to work for, who to sign autographs for, whether I have to smile to take pictures or not. I will smile because I am actually going to be happy to see you, but I'm not going to cancel unlike everybody else who's ever done Starrcast. I will be there and I'll see you Saturday."

As noted, Punk's sit-down interview and discussion is scheduled to run from 12pm until 1:30pm local time from the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg in Chicago on Saturday. It will take place on the Pro Wrestling Tees Main Stage. The live feed will begin at 1pm ET, streaming through Fite.TV and some standard pay-per-view outlets. Fite's Starrcast III weekend pass includes the Punk special and more than 70 other shows, with unlimited replays plus Starrcast I & II content, for $39.99. DirecTV has the 90-minute pay-per-view listed for $14.95.

The special has a TV-14 rating with DirecTV. Below is their synopsis for "CM Punk Live: Best In The World" from Starrcast III:

"Experience the return of the Pipe Bomb as pro wrestling's controversial superstar reveals all in an uncensored interview, where anything can happen during the sold-out special event in Chicago."

Below is the full promo released today: