Cage Fury Fighting Championships 77 took place last night at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. CM Punk does commentary for the promotion and ended up having to deal with a vocal fan who got a bit too close to the former WWE Superstar.

The fight between Christopher Daukaus and Danny Holmes apparently had a quick stoppage and one fan got close to the cage to yell his displeasure at the call.

In the video above, you can hear Punk say, "Bro, you need to back the f--- up! You need to get the—" at that point you can hear Punk's headset get taken off. Punk's commentary partner then commented, "Well, minor situation developing here. There was a gentleman that was right on the back of my broadcast partner here, and looks like he's potentially being escorted out of the building."

Cameras panned over to where you could see Punk talking with other officials as security surrounded the fan in question.

When Punk returned to the table he said to one of the CFFC officials, "I'm sitting here with a headset and I'm doing my f---ing job, and he did exactly what you're doing right now. He screams bulls--- in my face."

Punk was able to finish out the night and call the rest of the event.