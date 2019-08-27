CM Punk's sit-down interview and discussion at Starrcast III on Saturday will air live on some traditional pay-per-view outlets, and Fite.TV.

Fite is offering a Starrcast III weekend pass for $39.99. That pass includes over 55 shows, including the Punk special, with over 65 hours of content and unlimited replays.

DirecTV currently has the Punk special listed for $14.95. It has a TV-14 rating and begins at 1pm ET.

It's interesting to note that promotional material for the Punk special has a "Pipebomb" theme to go along with Punk's infamous "Pipebomb Promo" from WWE RAW in 2011. Below is the synopsis that DirecTV has listed for the "CM Punk Live: Best In The World" special:

"Experience the return of the Pipe Bomb as pro wrestling's controversial superstar reveals all in an uncensored interview, where anything can happen during the sold-out special event in Chicago."

Punk's interview is scheduled to run from 12pm until 1:30pm local time on Saturday, August 31 from the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg in Chicago. It will take place on the Pro Wrestling Tees Main Stage. The pay-per-view begins at 1pm ET, and runs for 90 minutes.

Stay tuned this weekend as we will have coverage and highlights from the Punk event.

Below are two promos for Punk's sit-down interview and discussion at Starrcast III: