- Above is CM Punk's TNA debut at an NWA-TNA PPV at The Asylum back in 2002. Punk teamed up with Ace Steel against The Hot Shots, and Derek Wylde & Jimmy Rave. Near the end of the match, Steel got the pinfall to pick up the victory for himself and Punk. As noted, CM Punk will be at Starrcast III for a sit down interview that will stream on FITE at 1 pm ET on Saturday. Join us for live coverage of the event!

- Impact Wrestling sent Wrestling Inc. news of a new media rights deal with Tap Digital Media Ventures Corp. (TAPDMV) in the Philippines to broadcast its weekly show on TAP EDGE in September. Below is the full announcement:

IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, announced today a new broadcast deal with Tap Digital Media Ventures Corp. (TAPDMV) to broadcast its flagship weekly show IMPACT! on TAP EDGE across the Philippines beginning this September. TAP EDGE will also broadcast all major pay-per-view events, including the annual extravaganza Bound For Glory, which takes place on Oct. 20 in Chicago, IL. IMPACT! will air weekly on TAP EDGE on Saturday nights at 9:00 p.m. The network can be found on SkyCable Channel 218. "We have always seen tremendous engagement from our fans in the Philippines across IMPACT Wrestling's digital and social platforms," said Ed Nordholm, Chief Corporate Officer of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and president of IMPACT Wrestling. "We are excited to expand our presence in the Filipino market through our new broadcast partnership with TAPDMV." "We are thrilled to bring IMPACT Wrestling to the Philippines," said Celinda De Guia, president and CEO of TAPDMV. "Filipinos have always loved wrestling and there's a renewed interest with a growing community of both new and longtime wrestling fans in the country. Our plan is to make IMPACT Wrestling available on our linear and OTT platforms." Peter ChanLiong, TAPDMV COO, added: "IMPACT Wrestling is the perfect fit for our channel, TAP EDGE. It truly complements our line-up of action sports, MMA and Esports. We look forward to the excitement and thrills IMPACT Wrestling will bring."

- As noted, Ken Shamrock will be making his return to Impact next week on September 5 and 6 at the upcoming Las Vegas tapings. Shamrock and Moose have been going back and forth already on social media to build up their feud. Below, Shamrock commented about Moose talking trash on social media. The UFC Hall of Famer then ran down his list of achievements and let Moose know he got Shamrock's attention.

"You have my attention, but you will soon wish you didn't," Shamrock wrote in the caption. "Sadly, those little chicken legs you have wont look near as good on my mantle as the others who lost before you."