Ten years ago on Monday Night Raw, the main event was Vince McMahon, Triple H, Shawn Michaels vs. Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Ted DiBiase Jr. The match ended with McMahon, Triple H, and Michaels defeating Legacy. A twitter user shared this WWE throwback, which former WWE star turned AEW star Cody Rhodes took notice.

Cody Rhodes retweeted and commented that he couldn't have gotten a better education in one night and called the match a great memory.

His full tweet was, "Vegas! Fun fun night. Can't get a better education in one night like I did here. Great memory."

The next AEW PPV, All Out is scheduled for next weekend on August 31. At AEW All Out Cody will be in a match against Shawn Spears.

Below is Cody's comment on the 10-year-old match: