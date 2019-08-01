We noted before how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made references to All Elite Wrestling during WWE's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings call from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT back on July 25.

When discussing the WWE creative content getting edgier but staying in the PG environment, he said they will not go back to the Attitude Era, but they will do more controversy with better storylines. He also said they will not "do blood and guts and things of that nature such as being done on perhaps a new potential competitor."

"We're going to be a bit edgier but still remain in the PG environment. We've just come anywhere close actually to go into another level. So that will be something will do in terms of direction of content, more controversy, better storylines, etc. But at the same time, we're not going to go back to the bold attitude era and we're not going to do blood and guts and things of that nature such as being done on perhaps a new potential competitor. We're just not going to go back to that gory that we graduated from. And again, a more sophisticated product. Again attracting much better writers and attracting better management things of that nature. So again, I feel really good about it," Vince said of the ongoing creative changes. (H/T to SeekingAlpha for the transcript.)

Vince later made another reference to AEW after an investor asked about competition in the entertainment world, not just from pro wrestling companies. Vince said he can't speak for TNT, but he can't see the network putting up with the "blood and guts" content from AEW.

He said, "As far as competition is concerned, competition is good for everyone. I think that's generally the case. Although again, we're hoping that to the extent that they are competition that they don't continue on blood and guts and gory things that they have been doing. And I can't imagine, I can't speak for TNT but I can't imagine they would put up with that."

As seen above, AEW has released a new promo for the TNT premiere, featuring comments from Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes. Cody addressed the recent "blood and guts" comments from his former employer. Cody began the speech after being asked how this all began.

"It was with a club and a whisper, these roots were planted long ago. They said we couldn't, and Matt and Nick and I said we could. And with All In, there's a satisfaction in proving people wrong. And then enter Kenny Omega, the Khan family, All Elite Wrestling. The fans said that we could, and there's an equal satisfaction in proving people right. So, what happens now? Plain and simple - wrestling fans and wrestlers alike have an opportunity to take back their space.

"Recently there were some very public comments made about us, where we were referred to as 'blood and guts.' Blood and guts. And it was said with such a braggart candor that you would think the person saying it felt that they're bulletproof. But I wonder before they said it if they tasted their own words before they spit them out, because the entirety of our business is built on blood and guts. Every man or woman who ever stepped foot in the ring, regardless of race, color, creed, political affiliation, sexual identity, felt blood and guts and passion, because if we don't care, they don't care. So if you say we are blood and guts, I say you bet your ass we're blood and guts."

Cody continued, "Wrestling returns to TNT after 18 years. 18 long years. So, I ask you once again, if not us, who? If not now, when? Join us for history. October 2, Washington, DC, the Capital One Arena. We need you now more than ever. I'm all in, are you?"

The first-ever AEW on TNT episode will air live from 8-10pm ET on Wednesday, October 2 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Below is the current line-up:

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* The first-ever AEW Women's Champion will be crowned