AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Bleacher Report and said he's intrigued to see what Vince McMahon does with the WWE NXT brand when it comes to the USA Network on September 18. He commented on how his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, played a big role in the creation of the brand.

"I'm oddly intrigued to see what Vince McMahon does with NXT," Rhodes said. "My dad was instrumental in building the NXT brand. For a long time, It had been a developmental project. For Vince to now bring it to the USA Network as if it's a full brand, I'm just intrigued by it."

The AEW vs. WWE Wednesday Night War will kick off on October 2 when AEW's weekly TNT series premieres, head-to-head with NXT from 8-10pm ET each week. Cody said the most important night in all of pro wrestling is now Wednesday.

"I think the most important night in all of wrestling is now Wednesday nights," Rhodes said. "The best wrestling is going to be happening on Wednesday nights. It's destination TV, and when's the last time wrestling was destination TV? It's now must-watch, and I'm not going to complain about that...Wrestling fans now have a choice, and I hope they choose us."