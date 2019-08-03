It was a completely one-sided fight in the main event of UFC Newark live on ESPN Saturday, as Colby Covington dominated Robbie Lawler. Covington, a former interim champion, likely secured himself a future date with reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman with the performance.

All three scorecards came back in favor of Covington, as he earned another win over a former champion. "Chaos" claimed the interim belt when he bested Rafael dos Anjos, a former lightweight champion, with Lawler having previously holding the welterweight title.

Jim Miller, competing in his home state of New Jersey, submitted Clay Guida in the co-main event. The fight ended in under a minute as Miller locked in a guillotine choke.

Complete results are below:

* Colby Covington def. Robbie Lawler via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 50-45)

* Jim Miller def. Clay Guida via technical submission (guillotine choke) at :58 of Round 1

* Nasrat Haqparast def. Joaquim Silva via KO (strike) at :36 of Round 2

* Gerald Meerschaert def. Trevin Giles via technical submission (guillotine choke) at 1:49 of Round 3

* Scott Holtzman def. Dong Hyun Ma via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 2

* Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Darko Stosic via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 28-27)

* Mickey Gall def. Salim Touahri via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Antonina Shevchenko def. Lucie Pudilova via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:20 of Round 2

* Matt Schnell def. Jordan Espinosa via submission (triangle choke) at 1:23 of Round 1

* Lauren Murphy def. Mara Romero Borella via TKO (strikes) at 1:46 of Round 3

* Claudio Silva def. Cole Williams via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:35 of Round 1

* Miranda Granger def. Hannah Goldy via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)