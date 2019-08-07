- Above is an extra scene from Sunday's post-SummerSlam WWE 24 documentary on WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Kofi gives a personal glimpse at his family life, and talks about how he met his wife, and what it's like to be a father.

- Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee have been announced for the panel on Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" Pre-show. Cathy Kelley and Dennis Arnell will handle backstage interviews. The pre-show airs at 6:30pm ET on the WWE Network, the WWE website, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The Takeover main card begins at 7pm ET.

- Corey Graves made an interesting public response to a Twitter photo posted by girlfriend Carmella earlier this week. Carmella tweeted a photo with WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, from the OBGYN angle on Monday's RAW with Mike and Maria Kanellis, and captioned the photo, "Baby daddy." This went along with the role that Carmella played in the skit as Truth was dressed as a pregnant woman.

Graves responded with the "thinking face" emoji. Carmella then responded with a GIF that said, "It's not what it looks like."

