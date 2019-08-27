AEW announced today that Cracker Barrel will be the presenting match sponsor for Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.
The Triple Threat between Allin, Janela and Havoc is being called the "Cracker Barrel Clash" now.
Below is the full announcement sent to us by AEW:
CRACKER BARREL ANNOUNCED AS PRESENTING MATCH SPONSOR FOR AEW'S "ALL OUT" IN CHICAGO ON AUG. 31
-- "Cracker Barrel Clash" Features Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc in Triple Threat Bout --
August 27, 2019 – All Elite Wresting (AEW) today announced that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has been named Presenting Match Sponsor of the triple threat bout between Darby Allin, Joey Janela and Jimmy Havoc at the upcoming ALL OUT event in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Dubbed the "Cracker Barrel Clash," the match was sanctioned after the disintegration of the partnership between the three wrestlers following their loss at FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN where the trio teamed up to face Shawn Spears, Sammy Guevara and MJF in a six-man man tag team match.
After the bout, the three tag team partners had a disagreement that devolved into a wild backstage brawl until AEW officials intervened. Now, Allin, Havoc and Janela will settle their differences in the ring in the highly anticipated three way match at ALL OUT.
Cracker Barrel's relationship with AEW spans years as EVP's Matt and Nick Jackson are "super fans" of the brand. Cracker Barrel has partnered with the duo in the past to create the now iconic "Biscuit Party" caps, and has also sponsored three of their matches. With 660 locations in 45 states, Cracker Barrel frequently hosts AEW wrestlers and their families across the country.
The "Cracker Barrel Clash" marks the first official match sponsorship at an AEW event. The sponsorship includes cross-promotional activities with AEW talent, customized co-branded graphics, in-venue signage and social media activation. ALL OUT will take place at the Sears Centre Arena on Saturday, Aug. 31. In addition to the "Cracker Barrel Clash," other featured matches include Chris Jericho vs. Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, The Young Bucks vs. the Lucha Brothers in the "Escalera de la Muerte" Triple AAA World Tag Team championship, and Cody vs. Shawn Spears. ALL OUT will also feature a 21- woman Casino Battle Royale during the pre-show, with the winner earning a shot at the inaugural AEW Women's World Championship title on Wednesday, Oct. 2, in Washington, D.C., on AEW's first weekly show.