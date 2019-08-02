UFC president Dana White is not going to force Cris Cyborg to wait any longer to find out if she'll get a rematch with Amanda Nunes or even a new contract with the promotion. Cyborg, who completed her deal with a win over Felicia Spencer last month, has been released, according to White, so they will not be exercising their three-month negotiating period.

"All this other bulls—t she's putting out there, again, to avoid fighting Amanda Nunes. Message received, I get it. I'm going to release her from her contract. I will not match any offers. She is free and clear to go to Bellator or any of these other organizations and fight these easy fights that she wants. Done. Done deal," White said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "I will literally today have my lawyer draft a letter to her team that she is free and clear to go wherever she wants. We're out of the Cyborg business."

The two sides have long had issues with one another dating back to even before Cyborg signed with the UFC. Typically, a fighter has a three-month grace period to discuss a possible new deal with the UFC, but Cyborg will not need to sit that period out now.

Despite all the talk between the two outside the Octagon, White claims to not "have this horrible relationship with Cyborg." The Brazilian lost the UFC title to Nunes, who holds both the featherweight and bantamweight belts.

"Things were said before she came into the UFC but I think we've covered that and her and I have put that type of stuff behind us but the stuff that's being said now and I was in the gym yesterday and 'Outside the Lines' story was absolutely ridiculous," White said. "Completely taken out of context."

