- The above video is the full match of Flip Gordon and Jushin 'Thunder' Liger vs. ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes. Jay and Mark Briscoe end up winning after they hit Gordon with the Red Neck Boogie for the three count. The match took place last year in Lowell, Massachusetts.

- Yesterday Kenny King shared the news that he just released a new song. The song is called Mob Ties and is a collaboration with Hip Hop artist Monteasy. Below is King's announcement:

This is a snippet from a track Ive been working on with @TeasyScott



It's been a minute, since I've broke out the pen, but I finally feel like I'm going as hard here as I do in the ring.



The result is ????????



Link to the full song below (Shout out to @gabbrofly )



Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/udAg2ue9nv — Kenny King (@KennyKingPb2) August 1, 2019

- Dalton Castle made it known on Twitter that he's not happy about his Summer Supercard match against Rush on Aug. 9 in Toronto. Castle wrote that for the record he's in complete protest of the match.

Below is his full reaction: