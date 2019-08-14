UFC president Dana White was asked about the budding social media feud between UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo and UFC female flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Cejudo started the battle with a post in which he challenged Shevchenko, and the female titleholder didn't ignore it.

"That's the wackiest (expletive) I've ever heard in my life," White said following Tuesday night's Contender Series event. "It's just (expletive) crazy that he would even say that. But Valentina would probably do it. I don't know how to respond to that other than 'Wow.'

"I can't even (expletive) wrap my brain around that, why he would say that. It's just crazy."

After Shevchenko scored a title defense this past weekend via decision over Liz Carmouche, Cejudo stated on Twitter that he was "jelly" of Shevchenko and would soon go from "Triple C to The IGC" referencing being the intergender champion.

Shevchenko used her own social media platform to fire back, aiming a gun towards the target of Cejudo and posting "You are hanged on the wall."

