UFC president Dana White will take no issue with Daniel Cormier if the former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion opts to retire after his stunning loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 this past weekend. But that isn't what White is hoping happens.

White, in an interview with members of the media earlier this week after the Contender Series, said he would do everything in his power to make the trilogy fight between Cormier and Miocic happen. "DC" won the first meeting last year via knockout, with Miocic gaining revenge in the rematch with a finish of his own.

"I'd do anything he wants to do and obviously anything Stipe wants to do," White said. "Stipe's gotta want the trilogy too.

"I think (Cormier) is one of the best in the world and I don't think he should retire, but that's up to him and his family."

Cormier, who has previously stated his desire to walk away before being finished inside the Octagon, plans to announce his future in the coming weeks after talking with his family and coaches.