UFC president Dana White has issued an ultimatum to current two-division champion Henry Cejudo. Cejudo, who holds both the UFC flyweight and bantamweight titles, is recovering from shoulder surgery after defeating Marlon Moraes this past June.

White, though, has heard Cejudo's remarks about taking on other fighters outside defending his flyweight title vs. Joseph Benavidez. And he's not having it.

"Right now, we have some things playing out at 135," White said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "What we'd like to see Cejudo do is to defend his title against Benavidez. Benavidez is ready. It's the right thing to do. If he can't, then he needs to give up one of the belts."

Cejudo has not put the flyweight title on the line since January when he knocked out TJ Dillashaw. Dillashaw was the bantamweight champion at that time, but later vacated the belt when he tested positive for banned substances. Cejudo's win over Moraes earned him that title.

"He needs to defend that title," White added. "First of all, we're playing some things out to see who's going to be the next challenger at '35. Benavidez is ready. He deserves it and he's got a win over Cejudo."