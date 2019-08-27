- Tonight's WWE SmackDown may have been the end of the alliance between Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan. Bryan unleashed a series of slaps to the face of Rowan, while calling him a liar, after Roman Reigns revealed video that proved Rowan was at the scene of the attempted attack on Reigns several weeks ago.

Bryan then went to the ring and promised Reigns he knew nothing about this, accusing Rowan of betraying him. Reigns didn't care to hear Bryan's explanation, and hit him with a Spear to end the show. You can see video from the segment above.

- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown from the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana saw Asuka and Kairi Sane defeat Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

- Tonight's season one finale of "Miz & Mrs." featured The Miz and Maryse announcing their second baby, a baby girl due later this year. This pregnancy was first announced live at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view back in February.

We noted earlier this year that the second season of "Miz & Mrs." would premiere in 2020. As seen below, Maryse confirmed on Twitter that the second season will begin in early 2020 on the USA Network, and will run for 20 episodes. The second season will cover the arrival of the new baby, and the family returning to the Los Angeles area to live.

Below are a few shots from tonight's season finale:

Yes, season 2 with 20 more episodes early 2020 #mizandmrs https://t.co/Aqe6HLfO46 — Maryse Mizanin (@MaryseMizanin) August 28, 2019