Tonight Dash Wilder retweeted and commented on WWE's video of Cathy Kelley talking about The Revival and Randy Orton teaming up together.

Wilder commented, "Someone, let Queen Cath know she should be our Madusa (WWE's Alundra Blayze)." Cathy Kelley noticed the tweet and responded, "*Googles where to find matching zebra print tracksuits."

Dash Wilder responded back with a GIF of Madusa and the Dangerous Alliance coming to the ring. The conversation ended with Cathy Kelley retweeting the GIF of the WCW group.

Below is their thread:

Someone let Queen Cath know she should be our Madusa. https://t.co/IhZeW3J0yd — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) August 26, 2019