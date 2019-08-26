Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman is now official for WWE Clash of Champions.

Roode and Ziggler became the new #1 contenders by winning a Tag Team Turmoil match on tonight's RAW. The other 7 teams in the match were former champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, The Revival, The B Team, The Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, The Viking Raiders, and Heavy Machinery, who Roode and Ziggler pinned last.

The 2019 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view takes place on September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Below is the current announced Clash card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Samoa Joe or Drew McIntyre or Cedric Alexander or Baron Corbin vs. Elias or Ali or Buddy Murphy or Chad Gable or Shelton Benjamin or Andrade