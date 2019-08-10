- Above is an extended preview for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" main event between Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Adam Cole. The 2 of 3 Falls match will see a classic wrestling match as the first stipulation, a Street Fight for the second fall, and NXT General Manager William Regal will pick the third stipulation, if needed.

- WWE has been doing Jordan Myles vs. Cameron Grimes singles matches at recent NXT live events, with the former ACH getting the win over the former Trevor Lee. As noted, this match will tape tonight in Toronto before Takeover hits the air as the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament. The match will air on Wednesday's NXT episode.

- Dolph Ziggler took to Twitter today and lashed out at fans who are supporting WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg in their SummerSlam match on Sunday.

He wrote, "All you fickle, pathetic marks that complain online for a living, have a problem with part timers taking away from full time wrestlers, suddenly decide that redemption is the best way to send off a guy you have ripped on for 20 years. you are the problem!"

