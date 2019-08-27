Drake Maverick defeated Elias to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion on tonight's SmackDown.

The title change came after Kevin Owens interrupted a performance by Elias and laid him out. R-Truth entered the ring and tried to take the title but Drake stopped him and took the pin for himself.

This is Drake's fifth reign with the WWE 24/7 Title. Elias held the title since taking it from Fox Sports personality Rob Stone at a Fox Founders Day event in Los Angeles this past Friday.

Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana: