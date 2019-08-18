On this Tuesday's 205 Live, there will be a 10-Man Captain's Challenge Match where WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak and Oney Lorcan each pick four other WWE Superstars to join their teams.

Earlier today, both captains made their final choices, Lorcan went with NXT Star Isaiah "Swerve" Scott while Gulak is leaving it a mystery as to who will join his team. In the video below, Gulak felt there wasn't another wrestler available that has sacrificed as much as he has, so he was hoping to be "convinced" of someone worthy enough.

After getting picked, Scott commented on Twitter, "The best for last."

Team Gulak now includes: Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis, Angel Garza, and TBA. Team Lorcan features: Jack Gallagher, Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

MY FINAL PICK FOR MY TEAM IS ISAIAH SWERVE SCOTT BECAUSE OF HIS PAST MATCH WITH GULAK ON 205 LIVE AND HE MIGHT WANT ANOTHER CRACK AT GULAK AND THIS IS A GOOD OPPORTUNITY FOR THAT AND I ASKED DANNY BURCH IF HE COULD BE ON MY TEAM THIS TUESDAY BUT HES GOTTA TAKE HIS DOG TO THE VET — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) August 18, 2019