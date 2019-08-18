As noted, this Tuesday's 205 Live will feature a 10-Man Captain's Challenge Match where WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak and Oney Lorcan each pick four other WWE Superstars to join their teams.

Earlier today, both captains were supposed to make their final picks, but Gulak tweeted out a video saying he felt there wasn't another wrestler available that has sacrificed as much as he has, so he was hoping to be "convinced" of someone worthy enough. Gulak's former adversary, Tony Nese, tweeted out a video telling Gulak if he wants to win, he should be added to the team.

"Drew, if you really want to beat Oney Lorcan's team, then I have a suggestion," Nese said. "How about we put this petty hatred for each other aside for one day because you know better than anyone else that the best option for your team is me. So, the ball is in your court, Drew. I expected you to make the right choice."

Gulak then accepted and made Nese his final pick. Team Gulak now includes: Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis, Angel Garza, and Tony Nese. Team Lorcan features: Jack Gallagher, Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley attempted to get into the match by asking Lorcan if she could join up. Much like Lorcan does in all of his tweets, Bayley sent the message in all caps, "PUT ME ON YOUR TEAM I GOT THIS BRUISE IN A FIGHT AND I WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN PLUS I HAVE A TATTOO SO I CAN HANDLE PAIN."

Lorcan responded, "VINCE MCMAHON SAID I CAN ONLY HAVE A 5 PERSON TEAM AND I'M ALL FILLED UP BUT YOU WANNA BE OUR MASCOT?"

Bayley then replied to Lorcan, while also taking a little dig at her current status on SmackDown, "OKAY THANK YOU I UNDERSTAND I AM ALREADY A MASCOT EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT HAVEN'T YOU NOTICED ME BACKSTAGE PROBABLY NOT BUT THANK YOU FOR THE OPPORTUNITY."

