Dustin Rhodes recently spoke with Vulture Hound's SteelChair Magazine while filming the upcoming "Cutter Bill" movie. While he's focused on expanding his acting career right now, the 50 year old Rhodes has no retirement date in mind for his in-ring wrestling career as he shows no signs of slowing down physically.

"I know what my body is capable of, so I do not have an end date to share with you," Rhodes said of his in-ring future.

Dustin has worked two matches for AEW, both with brother Cody Rhodes, who serves as one of the Executive Vice Presidents. He is also currently listed on the AEW roster. Dustin lost a brutal match to Cody at Double Or Nothing back in May, then teamed with Cody for a loss to The Young Bucks at Fight for the Fallen in July. Regarding the AEW TNT TV deal, Dustin said it's way overdue.

"AEW on TNT is exciting," he added. "Glad to be along for the ride and to pass on my knowledge to the ones that want help."

Rhodes has expressed interest in running a wrestling school for AEW as he wants to provide a place for young wrestlers to learn and develop the skills needed to make it in the business. Rhodes sees it as a way to give back and a way to be a part of pro wrestling after his in-ring career ends. He admitted he hasn't discussed the idea with AEW President Tony Khan yet. He said, "I have not spoken to him about it, but I will have one, one day."

Rhodes, also known to fans as three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Goldust, did say big things are to come for AEW.

"From what I can see, AEW is going to be huge," he predicted. "They are already breaking sell-out records, and their fanbase is strong. Gonna be a fun ride if you're on the train. And as always, thank you, and #KeepSteppin #NeverLookBack."