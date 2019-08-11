WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to WWE TV on tonight's SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Edge interrupted a segment by Elias, which included a new song that took shots at the people of Toronto. The Rated R Superstar entered the ring, had a staredown with Elias and then delivered a Spear after Elias charged at him. Edge then made his exit to a standing ovation from the Toronto crowd.

Below are a few shots from Edge's return on the SummerSlam Kickoff: