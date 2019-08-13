- Above and below are more preview clips for tonight's "Miz & Mrs." episode on the USA Network. Maryse rescues a snake, and attends a Renaissance Fair with husband The Miz.





- WWE has announced two more matches for tonight's 205 Live episode - Jack Gallagher vs. Akira Tozawa, plus six-man action with The Lucha House Party vs. Ariya Daivari and The Singh Brothers. As noted, Oney Lorcan vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak in a SummerSlam Kickoff rematch was also announced for tonight. Below is WWE's announcement on the rivalries renewing tonight:

Rivalries renewed Tonight on WWE 205 Live, an epic Six-Man Tag Team Match will pit The Lucha House Party against Ariya Daivari and The Singh Brothers. Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik have certainly had their issues with the trio in the past, most recently with The Singh Brothers. Looking to build momentum and rebound following their defeat against Akira Tozawa and The Brian Kendrick last month, co-starring with Ariya Daivari could be the performance The Singh Brothers need to get back on track. Plus, Akira Tozawa will face Gentleman Jack Gallagher in singles competition! Don't miss the most exciting hour on television, WWE 205 Live, streaming live at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Twitter today and commented on the Spear he delivered to Elias at SummerSlam in Toronto on Sunday.

"@IAmEliasWWE Guitar. Spear. Lots of hair. Lots of bracelets. Sweet Jordan 1's. Good times(at least for me). Toronto. Home. Thank you. #SummerSlam," he wrote.

You can see the full tweet below: