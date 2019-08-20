The 2019 King of the Ring tournament continued on tonight's WWE SmackDown as Andrade and WWE 24/7 Champion Elias advanced to the next round.

Tonight's first round matches saw Andrade defeat Apollo Crews while Elias defeated Kevin Owens, with an assist from Shane McMahon. Above is video from Andrade vs. Crews and below are shots from Owens vs. Elias.

Next week's SmackDown will feature Ali vs. Buddy Murphy and Shelton Benjamin vs. Chad Gable in tournament matches. Elias will face the winner of Ali vs. Murphy in the second round while Andrade will face the winner of Gable vs. Benjamin.

As noted, Monday's RAW saw Samoa Joe defeat Cesaro and Cedric Alexander defeat Sami Zayn to advance to the next round. Next week's RAW will feature Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre and The Miz vs. Baron Corbin. Joe will face Ricochet or McIntyre, and Cedric will face Miz or Corbin.

The finals of the King of the Ring tournament will take place at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 15 in Charlotte, NC.