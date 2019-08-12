- Cathy Kelley recaps the 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in this new video.

- Tuesday's new episode of "Miz & Mrs." on the USA Network will feature The Miz and Maryse at a Renaissance fair. Below is the synopsis for the post-SmackDown airing:

"Renaissance Miz: Mike drags Maryse to a Renaissance Faire to be treated like royalty; the Mizanins battle a snake."

- Elias took to Twitter today and issued his first public comments since taking the Spear from WWE Hall of Famer Edge during the surprise segment at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday.

He wrote, "How many legends must make their name on Elias before Elias is treated like the legend that he is?"

You can see the full tweet below along with video from the segment: