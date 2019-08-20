WWE 24/7 Champion Elias recently spoke with The Argus Leader to promote tonight's WWE SmackDown from Sioux Falls, SD. Elias is set to face Kevin Owens in a first round King of the Ring tournament match tonight.

Elias was asked how it feels to get a good amount of TV time between both RAW and SmackDown as of late.

He talked about possibly having a bigger role on the blue brand when SmackDown premieres on Fox in October.

"Yeah, it's obvious that WWE sees great value in Elias and the entertainment that I bring," he said. "I was drafted to Smackdown in the shake up, but certainly, when WWE goes to Fox, maybe that will play a bigger role. But in the meantime, I am making the best at being a wild card person more often than not."

The recent WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw Elias take a Spear from WWE Hall of Famer Edge, which was his first physical angle since retiring several years ago. Elias revealed that there's a whole story behind the segment that will come out one day.

"I was all over the place at Summer Slam and anytime I can get involved in anything, I'll make the best of it and do what I can," Elias said. "I was out there doing my performance and nobody in the world saw that Edge was coming out, myself included. There's a whole story to that that'll come out someday. But what a moment that was, the crowd began to go insane when he came out there. So that was really something to be a part of. Then later on of course as a special enforcer with Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens. I did everything I could to stop Kevin Owens, but the guy just outsmarted everybody."

Regarding his future, Elias did say he wants to dome acting, but under the WWE umbrella, and said he sees himself staying with WWE for the foreseeable future and beyond. He was asked if he has any other projects or career moves in the near future.

"For my entire life I wanted to be a wrestler. I wanted to be in the WWE," Elias responded. "And sure enough, here we are years later, and WWE stands for Walk With Elias. And as long as they keep me happy, I'd go with being in WWE in the foreseeable future and beyond that. I want to do movies. I've already been approached to do a few. I think it's an obvious path I would love to take. If I can do that under the WWE umbrella, then great. And then if I got to go in the movies afterwards or music, whatever it may be, those are definite avenues I'd love to explore."