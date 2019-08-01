Enzo Amore has announced that he's coming back to the ring. The former WWE star who changed his moniker to nZo announced the news on the podcast, The Store Horsemen.

In the video above, nZo revealed that he'll be appearing at Northeastern Wrestling's event, Prison Break on Aug. 16 at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. His opponent hasn't been revealed yet.

nZo hasn't wrestled for over a year, his last match was actually at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center against Cedric Alexander while he was in WWE.

After he broke the news, nZo went on Twitter to tweet, "I'm going back to the #MidHudsonCivicCenter the same place where I got in the ring for the last time, and I'm going back to defend what I never lost. I'll haven't agreed upon an opponent yet..... but I have a few in mind."

The event will also be featuring Pentagon Jr. vs. Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Hale Collins. WWE star Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, and David Arquette are scheduled to be there too.

Below are nZo's tweets about the announcement: