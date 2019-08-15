As noted, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore, now using the name nZo, will be returning to the ring at Friday's Northeast Wrestling "Prison Break" event in Poughkeepsie, New York. That same event will feature former WWE Superstar Big Cass, now using the name CaZXL, going up against Thrillride, plus Jon Moxley vs. Pentagon Jr. and more. nZo will be facing Brian Pillman Jr. for the first time ever. The event will stream live on the Highspots Wrestling Network.

nZo spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote the match with Pillman, which takes place at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center, which is the same place where nZo wrestled his last match - a WWE Cruiserweight Title defense against Cedric Alexander in January 2018. nZo said he's reinvented himself and this will begin a new chapter in his pro wrestling career.

"You're going to see a wrestling match this Friday, unlike the Enzo you were used to seeing," he said. "I am reinventing myself, I'm rising from the ashes, and you'll start to find out this Friday that the only thing real in this business are the money, the miles, and me."

nZo revealed that he will have no entrance music when he comes to the ring to face Pillman, and he won't have a microphone for a pre-match promo.

"I won't have any entrance music and I won't have a microphone," he revealed. "I've been training in boxing gyms and in MMA. You're going to see 'The Real 1.' I'm reinventing myself as a formidable pro wrestler."

nZo also revealed that he will be wearing boxing trunks with sponsor logos from several brands, including Modell's, Steve Madden, CORE Hydration, Cult of Individuality, the State of Fitness Boxing Club of North Bergen, and the Dogpound Gym of New York City. nZo talked about how he's bringing new pro wrestling opportunities to brands.

"When I was with WWE, I got Champs Sports to give me a Champs Sports sneaker deal and had my own pair of Jordans," nZo said. "When I got fired by WWE, that persisted and now other people are making money in the shoe game and the fashion world. Now I'm going to be bringing new opportunities for brands to collaborate with independent wrestlers. We're independent artists working in a social media driven market, and pro wrestlers need to be influencers and collaborate with brands."

Friday's return to the ring will coincide with the release of nZo's new "Born In NJ" hip-hop album. The release features six songs, which were all written by nZo, and a feature by rapper Velous. The album will include the "Bury Me a G" single, not to be confused with a song of the same name from late rapper Tupac Shakur, which discusses nZo's WWE departure.

"I'm doing this for all the fans who support my wrestling and my music," nZo said. "There's no reason I can't do both, and I can't thank say 'thank you' enough. The people that say, 'F--- you,' I'm not even going to say it back. It's not even worth my breath. But the people who support me, they're such a blessing in my life. This new album features the track 'Bury Me a G,' which is the song that references my departure from the WWE."

Fans tuning in to NEW Prison Break to see the old Enzo Amore will be disappointed. nZo said his WWE career was perfect the way it was, but he put an end to that character last year after being cleared of sexual assault allegations.

"I loved my WWE career and it's perfect the way it was, so I won't give it a sequel," he said. "The character of Enzo Amore, the one who people loved and loved to hate, was put in a casket after the 'Phoenix' music video. The guy getting back into the ring at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center this Friday is me. I played a character on a television show that elicited a greater reaction than the guys hitting high spots, but now I'm going to show people what I can do in the ring."

Regarding nZo's pro wrestling future, he told SI that Friday's match is currently his only announced date for 2019. He will still be in CaZXL's corner for the NEW events on Saturday and Sunday, but he remains open to wrestling more if the timing is right. He also commented on facing the son of the legendary Brian Pillman.

"As it stands right now, this is the only wrestling match I'm signed to do," nZo revealed. "If the timing is right, then maybe you'll see me again. The timing is right for this Friday against Brian Pillman Jr. I idolized Brian Pillman when I was a kid, and his son is one of the best cruiserweights in the world. He's young, he's hungry, and he has one of the best haircuts in the world. We'll see just how good he is when he gets in the ring with me."

nZo tweeted this new promo for Friday's return to the ring at NEW: