- As noted, last night's WWE RAW saw Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions by winning a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match over former champions The IIconics, The Kabuki Warriors, and Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

Above is video of The IIconics throwing a fit during the RAW commercial break after they were eliminated from the match, and below is video of Sarah Schreiber talking to the new champions. Bliss talked about how they proved their doubters wrong, and if anyone else ever doubts them then they can just show them the titles. Cross was asked what the title win means.

"It means the galaxy, it means the universe, it means me and Alexa's friendship. The people that questioned our friendship, questioned our motives. Disgusted me... they kept me up at night, all night every night, and then all night every night I'm dreaming of winning the Women's Tag Team Championships with my best friend," Cross said.

- WWE stock was up 2.24% today, closing at $67.61 per share. Today's high was $67.75 and the low was $66.29.

- Fans on Twitter were quick to point out two significant errors on last night's RAW episode.

The first came during the Roman Reigns attempted car attack in the back parking lot of the PPG Paints Arena. A mystery driver rammed their car into Reigns' SUV before the commercial break, and the damage could be seen on the SUV. After the commercial, Triple H and Samoa Joe were checking on Reigns but there was no sign of any damage to the SUV.

The second error came when Asuka and Kairi Sane came out for the Women's Tag Team Titles Elimination Fatal 4 Way. As seen below, the graphic for The Kabuki Warriors included the Twitter handles for Sane and WWE NXT Superstar Io Shirai, not Asuka. Sane and Shirai previously teamed together in NXT before Sane was called up.