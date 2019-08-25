EVOLVE 133 took place last night at Monaghan Knights of Columbus Hall in Livonia, Michigan. EVOLVE Tag Team Champions AR Fox and Leon Ruff retained their titles against Joe Gacy and Sean Maluta in the main event.

KUSHIDA also defeated JD Drake and was surprised by Alex Shelley after the match, which you can see in the video above. Known as The Time Splitters in NJPW, the duo worked together from 2012 until 2015, winning the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

Below are the full results from last night's show:

* Anthony Gutierrez defeated Karam

* Shotzi Blackheart defeated Cameron Bra'Nae

* Adrian Alanis defeated Brandon Taggart

* Arturo Ruas defeated Stephen Wolf

* Anthony Greene defeated Curt Stallion

* KUSHIDA defeated JD Drake

* Anthony Henry defeated Austin Theory (Non-Title Match)

* Matt Riddle defeated Josh Briggs

* The Skulk (AR Fox & Leon Ruff) (c) defeated The Unwanted (Joe Gacy & Sean Maluta) (Anything Goes Match for EVOLVE Tag Team Championship)